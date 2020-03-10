• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for the monitoring and data management of flow meters; allowing a contract for the development of an integrated watershed improvement plan; authorizing a contract for the design and construction of a salt storage facility; and allowing a contract for the construction of improvements on Haig, Blaine, Thurman, Logan and Myrna streets.

