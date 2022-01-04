• Defiance County
Agenda set:
Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a lease agreement for farm land next to the wastewater plant, permitting a settlement with Johnson & Johnson, awarding a contract for a comprehensive plan and allowing a lease agreement for farm land next to the city reservoir.
Council also will hold a public hearing on a rezoning request in Sec. 14 of Noble Township from O-R (office-residential) to B-3 (highway and general business) while four re-elected council members (Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch, Dave McMaster and Steve Waxler) will be sworn in for new terms.
