• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance vacating right-of-way between lots 98-101 in the East View Addition.

Set for second readings are ordinances awarding a contract for the replacement of a water line on Hopkins Street and authorizing a lease agreement for a leaf collector.

