• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider six ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which authorize the sale a fire engine by internet auction, accept a perpetual easement adjacent to Ottawa Avenue, award a contract to pave a parking lot at 1441 Quality Drive, designate a revitalization district within the city, amend the 2019 budget and authorize the transfer of funds among various city departments.

Council's finance committees also will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to review the proposed 2020 budget.

