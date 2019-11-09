• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider six ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which authorize the sale a fire engine by internet auction, accept a perpetual easement adjacent to Ottawa Avenue, award a contract to pave a parking lot at 1441 Quality Drive, designate a revitalization district within the city, amend the 2019 budget and authorize the transfer of funds among various city departments.
Council's finance committees also will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to review the proposed 2020 budget.
