• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. today in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance raising Riverside Cemetery rates.

Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing the acquisition of property on Baltimore Road, allowing the purchase of property at 221 Front St., directing the city administrator to submit an economic development application for CDBG funds and authorizing the purchase of property at 653 Riverside Ave.

