Defiance council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances accepting the annexation of 91.06 acres from Noble Township, authorizing an OPWC grant application and awarding a contract to Vernon Nagel Inc. for slope stabilization improvements at the water plant.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance allowing the partial vacation of Greenlee Avenue.

Load comments