Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract with Defiance County for reimbursement of legal expenses for indigent defense, amending the city code to update the police roster and authorizing fund transfers.

A resolution accepting the county budget commission's alternate plan for apportioning undivided local government funds from the state is set for a first reading as well.

Council also will meet at 5 p.m. in the city service building to discuss the city's proposed 2022 capital budget.

