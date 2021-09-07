• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of a pump for the Kingsbury lift station, approving additional design services for the water plant granular activated carbon project and allowing a contract for temporary flow monitoring services.

Council also will receive a presentation from consultant Jason Hammon on the 1918 school building during a committee of the whole meeting at 5 p.m. today.

