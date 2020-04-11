• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of a police cruiser and equipment, accepting a permanent easement for a sidewalk in the Defiance North commercial subdivision and allowing a contract for the collection of unpaid debts.

A resolution supporting the Ohio Department of Transportation's plan to replace an embankment along South Jefferson Avenue is also scheduled for a first reading.

Load comments