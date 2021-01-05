• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider eight ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances concerning compensation for nonbargaining unit employees, vacating a portion of Adams Street, allowing a contract for construction of a granular activated carbon water treatment system, approving new contracts with the city police and firefighters union, expanding two community reinvestment areas and allowing monthly transfers of funds.
