• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two legislative agenda items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances allowing for the demolition of structures at 631 Riverside Ave. and 731 Riverside Ave., and allowing for fund transfers for the remainder of 2021.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments