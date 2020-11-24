• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider two ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances extending restrictions on open public meetings due to the coronavirus situation and authorizing a contract for improvements at the Riverside Park soccer complex.
Lori Brodie, northwest regional liaison auditor of state, will be on hand to present an award to the city. Also, Dr. Sally Myers will give a presentation concerning information on the 1918 school building on Arabella Street.
