• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances during its meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are two ordinances allowing the transfer of funds among various city departments and authorizing an agreement for the exchange of real estate with county commissioners.
Council also plans to hold a committee of the whole meeting at 5 p.m. to consider the city's 2021 street resurfacing plans.
