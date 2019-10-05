• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council has no legislation planned for its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

However, council will receive a presentation from John Busch and Kirstie Mack concerning a softball tournament planned in Defiance in 2020. Mack also will provide updates on other Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau activities.

