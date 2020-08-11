• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. this evening in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance vacating an alley in the W.C. Holgate Third Add.

Set for first readings are ordinances amending chapter 301 of the city's ordinances concerning low-speed vehicles, authorizing an application for revolving loan funds to help with construction of a granular activated carbon filtration system at the water plant, awarding a contract for construction of a shared use path on College Place and allowing a contract to replace a water plant pumphouse roof.

Load comments