• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance amending rule 8 of the council's procedural rules.

Set for first readings are ordinances establishing the limited use of coronavirus relief funding, authorizing the city administrator to enter into an agreement with commissioners from Defiance and Paulding counties concerning the Maumee Valley South CHIP Consortium, and accepting easements along Ottawa Avenue and awarding compensation.

