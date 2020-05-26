• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance amending rule 8 of the council's procedural rules.
Set for first readings are ordinances establishing the limited use of coronavirus relief funding, authorizing the city administrator to enter into an agreement with commissioners from Defiance and Paulding counties concerning the Maumee Valley South CHIP Consortium, and accepting easements along Ottawa Avenue and awarding compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.