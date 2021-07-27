• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance vacating right-of-way amidst lots 98-101 of the East View Addition.

Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase property at 116 and 118 Seneca St., awarding a contract for the purchase of equipment for the Bronson Park multi-use path and a resolution expressing support for an enterprise zone agreement between Defiance County commissioners and Keller Development Group, LLC.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments