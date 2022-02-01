• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two legislative items and receive a presentation during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance vacating an alley in the North Defiance Addition while an ordinance accepting the annexation of 1.557 acres in Richland Township into the city is set for a first reading.

Earlier, council will receive a presentation from Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom on vaccine or testing policy implemented by Defiance Public Library.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments