• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of rock salt, amending ordinance 8315 for a Nature Works grant, allowing a contract for the design of a wetland on East River Drive, vacating right-of-way between lots 21 and 22 of the North Defiance Addition and allowing monthly transfers among various funds.
