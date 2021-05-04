• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances, receive a presentation and hold a public hearing during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the expansion of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area, expanding the city's revitalization district and awarding a contract for the construction of concrete slabs and walks at Bronson Park.
Council also plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed DORA expansion and receive a presentation from Defiance High School's CAD class on roundabout improvements.
