• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items and discuss three proposed and ongoing projects during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 631 Riverside Ave., an ordinance allowing the purchase of property at 731 Riverside Ave., an ordinance authorizing application for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for improvement of Ginter Road and an annual resolution accepting rates determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies.

