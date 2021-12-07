• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will host a special guest presentation and consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St. The meeting will begin with a presentation from the Montrose Group on Defiance's downtown redevelopment district.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for the rehabilitation of manholes, allowing a contract with Julian & Grube, Inc. for professional services, permitting the compensation of non-bargaining unit employees in 2022, approving the 2022 budget and allowing transfers among various funds for the remainder of 2021.

