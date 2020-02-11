• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider agenda three items and receive a presentation during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
To begin the meeting, Lisa Becher and Brandon Gerken will make a presentation concerning a small business symposium.
Thereafter, three ordinances are scheduled for first readings. They would: accept the annexation of 104.335 acres in section 7 of Richland Township, authorize the purchase of property on Ottawa Avenue and allow Maumee Valley Planning Organization to make application for a Safe Routes to School grant.
Council's committee also will meet at 5:30 p.m. to receive a presentation from Brian Boyle of Issue Media Group to discuss a proposal for his organization to establish an online digital marketing presence in Defiance.
