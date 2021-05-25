• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for third readings are separate ordinances expanding the boundaries of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area and the downtown revitalization district.
Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing the acquisition of property at 122 Clinton St. and 606 First St., allowing the purchase of rock salt and authorizing a contract for the demolition of several buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
A resolution naming city property on Auglaize Street the "Buchman Park on the Glaize" in honor of Randall Buchman is also scheduled for a first reading.
