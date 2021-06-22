• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance allowing an engineering contract for the design of Commerce Drive.
Set for first readings are two ordinances amending contracts with city firefighters and city police, an ordinance awarding a contract for handicap accessible sidewalks on Davidson Street as well as Ottawa Avenue and Greenler Street, and an ordinance amending the 2021 budget.
Council will begin the meeting by discussing feral cats with Lisa Weaner and Stacie Fedderke of the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
The city's traffic commission also is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a second access at 115 Biede Ave., possible restrictions restricting right turns on red at certain downtown intersections and handicapped parking in the vicinity of 1005 Davidson St.
