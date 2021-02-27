• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance allowing the city to transfer $30,000 in CARES Relief Act funds to the Defiance Area YMCA's childcare program.
Set for first readings are an ordinance adopting a revised flood insurance study and flood insurance rate map, and a resolution supporting the local solid waste district's solid waste management plan.
Council also will receive a presentation from Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kirstie Mack on the proposed expansion of the DORA and revitalization district.
