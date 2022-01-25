• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances rezoning property along Ralston Avenue in Noble Township from O-R to B-3 (highway and general business), authorizing an application to the Ohio Department of Transportation to secure grant funds for a multi-use path on Ottawa Avenue and allowing the purchase of a replacement squad ambulance.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 21 and 22 of the North Defiance Addition.

Council also is scheduled to receive a presentation from Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom concerning vaccine or testing policy implemented by Defiance Public Library.

