• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances rezoning property along Ralston Avenue in Noble Township from O-R to B-3 (highway and general business), authorizing an application to the Ohio Department of Transportation to secure grant funds for a multi-use path on Ottawa Avenue and allowing the purchase of a replacement squad ambulance.
Set for a second reading is an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 21 and 22 of the North Defiance Addition.
Council also is scheduled to receive a presentation from Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom concerning vaccine or testing policy implemented by Defiance Public Library.
