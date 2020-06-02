• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second amended reading is an ordinance amending rule 8 of council rules while an ordinance authorizing a supplement to the agreement with the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation concerning Defiance Harmon, LLC, is set for a first reading.

Load comments