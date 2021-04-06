• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider five ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. today in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for the construction of a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, allowing a contract for the construction of pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park, permitting the submission of a revolving loan fund waiver request for the demolition of buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street and authorizing a contract for continued monitoring of flow meters throughout the city sewer system.
Set for a second reading is an ordinance authorizing the expansion of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.