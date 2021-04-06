• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. today in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for the construction of a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, allowing a contract for the construction of pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park, permitting the submission of a revolving loan fund waiver request for the demolition of buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street and authorizing a contract for continued monitoring of flow meters throughout the city sewer system.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance authorizing the expansion of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area.

