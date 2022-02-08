• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider one legislative item and receive a presentation from a special guest during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a police cruiser and equipment.

Council also will receive a presentation from Michelle Manley, a city police officer, on the most recent "Coffee With a Cop" conversations and other items.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments