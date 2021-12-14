• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which would declare certain parcels of land exemption from taxation, approve a water supply agreement with the Ayersville Water and Sewer District, create the temporary position of assistant city administrator, amend the 2021 budget and authorize transfers among the city's various funds.
A resolution consolidating the city's housing program income fund and the Maumee Valley South Housing Consortium is also scheduled for a first reading.
