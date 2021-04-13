• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance authorizing the expansion of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Set for first readings are an ordinance directing the city administrator to enter into a grant agreement for funding Bronson Park's planned multi-use path and a resolution supporting a federal budget request for studying and collecting data on the Maumee River watershed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments