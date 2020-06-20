• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances and receive a presentation from a special guest during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Marissa Bramble of the R.E.N.E.W. Group will discuss downtown protests.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing application to the Ohio Development Services agency for a community development block grant award, allowing the purchase of rock salt and authorizing a contract for sludge hauling.

