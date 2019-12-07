• Defiance Council
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider several legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances granting an easement across city property on Quality Drive for Standridge Color Corporation, amending the 2019 budget and allowing a transfer from the general fund to the fire pension fund.
Set for second readings are separate ordinances adjusting sewer and water rates, providing pay increases in 2020 to nonbargaining city employees and adopting the 2020 budget.
