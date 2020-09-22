• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances amending chapter 301 concerning the operation of low-speed vehicles, vacating a portion of Adams Street, amending ordinance 8210 regarding eastside neighborhood improvements and designating eligible institutions as depositories of public money.
A resolution stating support for city law enforcement and safety services also is set for a first reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.