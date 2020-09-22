• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances amending chapter 301 concerning the operation of low-speed vehicles, vacating a portion of Adams Street, amending ordinance 8210 regarding eastside neighborhood improvements and designating eligible institutions as depositories of public money.

A resolution stating support for city law enforcement and safety services also is set for a first reading.

