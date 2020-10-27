• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four items during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Council also will open the meeting by receiving a presentation from Daniel Gray on the AMVETS' food giveaway scheduled for Nov. 13.

Scheduled for a second amended reading is an ordinance amending city ordinance section 1169.10 concerning donation drop-off boxes.

Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing the conveyance of municipal property on River Street, allowing the purchase of four network services and related components, and authorizing the purchase of an automated external defibrillator.

Load comments