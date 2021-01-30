• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of a utility vehicle for the parks department, approving a change order to an engineering services contract, consenting to the repair of Ohio 66 within the city limits by the Ohio Department of Transportation and allowing the purchase of two police cruisers.

Set for a second reading is an ordinance vacating right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 in the South Defiance Addition.

Load comments