• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five ordinance during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances amending section 373.11 of the city's codified ordinances to allow bicycles impounded by the police department to be donated to charity, authorizing a contract for sludge hauling for the water plant, allowing a sludge hauling contract for the wastewater plant, authorizing the sale of municipal property at 22525 Mill St. and granting a permanent easement in the Ottawa Terrace Subdivision.

