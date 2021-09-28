• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider eight legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances which would:
• authorize a contract for the purchase of a maintenance truck.
• permit a contract for the employment of Bricker & Eckler as special counsel.
• amend the city's codified ordinance Section 151.03(d).
• request the state to proceed with a paving project on North Clinton Street.
• authorize a contract for the purchase of three nutrient monitors for water quality measurements.
• allow a contract for water quality monitoring services near the water plant.
• amend Riverside Cemetery rates.
Council also plans to tour the Kingsbury Park sewer pump station at 5 p.m.
