• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider five ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for second readings are ordinances expanding the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area and a downtown revitalization district.

Set for first readings are ordinances approving a change order for a resurfacing contract, allowing a grant agreement for property acquisition on East River Drive for wetland construction and authorizing a consulting services agreement for the marketing and potential development of the former school building at 629 Arabella Street.

