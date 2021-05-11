• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider five ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for second readings are ordinances expanding the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area and a downtown revitalization district.
Set for first readings are ordinances approving a change order for a resurfacing contract, allowing a grant agreement for property acquisition on East River Drive for wetland construction and authorizing a consulting services agreement for the marketing and potential development of the former school building at 629 Arabella Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.