• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two ordinances and receive a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in he city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a participation agreement for the OneOhio memorandum of understanding and allowing a lease agreement with the Defiance Development Visitors Bureau for occupying right-of-way during the annual ribfest in September.

