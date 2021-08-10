• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider two ordinances and receive a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in he city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a participation agreement for the OneOhio memorandum of understanding and allowing a lease agreement with the Defiance Development Visitors Bureau for occupying right-of-way during the annual ribfest in September.
