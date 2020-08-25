• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance vacating an alley in the W.C. Holgate Third Addition.
Set for a second amended reading is an ordinance concerning the use of slow-moving vehicles on city streets.
Scheduled first readings are ordinances authorizing a lease agreement for part of the property at the former school grounds at 629 Arabella St. and allowing purchase of property and buildings at 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St.
The city's traffic commission also will convene a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the city service building to discuss a driveway appeal at 1540 Evan Drive, the proposed Clinton Street road diet, an intersection modification at Wayne Avenue and Perry Street, and Circle Drive parking.
