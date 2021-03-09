• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider one legislative item and one study topic during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Council will consider an ordinance approving and ratifying an exemption application agreement for a tax incentive in community reinvestment area #3 between the city and Brad Schlachter.

Council also will discuss a proposal to expand the Defiance outdoor refreshment area and revitalization district.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments