• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider one legislative item and one study topic during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Council will consider an ordinance approving and ratifying an exemption application agreement for a tax incentive in community reinvestment area #3 between the city and Brad Schlachter.
Council also will discuss a proposal to expand the Defiance outdoor refreshment area and revitalization district.
