• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances amending sections 505.01 and 505.15 of the city's codified ordinances concerning service animals, allowing a design contract for sidewalk construction on Cleveland Avenue and authorizing a contract for debt collection.

