• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider a single ordinance during its meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance awarding a professional services contract for the design of the Commerce Drive extension.
Council also will receive a quarterly financial update, and discuss fee and Riverside Cemetery rates.
