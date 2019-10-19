• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider five legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The meeting will begin with a presentation by Madeleine McMaster of Defiance College's social work program on the "Night Without a Home" program.
Council also plans to give first readings to ordinances accepting the detachment of 7.72 acres in Defiance Township, approving replacement pages to the city's codified ordinances, accepting real property adjacent to Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, and authorizing the transfer of funds among various city funds.
A resolution supporting a "health in all" policy created by the Defiance County Health Department is scheduled for a first reading as well.
