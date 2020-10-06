• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider seven ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. today in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance amending chapter 301 of the city's codified ordinances concerning low-speed vehicles.

Set for first readings are ordinances restricting donation drop-off boxes, authorizing construction of a North Street sanitary sewer, authorizing an agreement for the purchase of a carbon dioxide tank for the granulated activated carbon filtration system project, awarding a contract for the construction of sewer lining in various locations, allowing a contract for pavement markings and amending the 2020 budget.

