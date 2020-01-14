Defiance City Council will consider several ordinancesduring its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a second amended reading is an ordinance authorizing the purchase of fire protection equipment.
Set for first readings are ordinances amending the city zoning map to rezone property at Elliott and Carpenter roads from M-1 to M-3 (general industrial district) and amending legislation allowing the acquisition of property adjacent to the planned traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
The meeting will begin with a presentation from Bob Kroeger honoring veterans.
