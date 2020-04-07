• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the sale of municipal property on Integrity Drive, allowing a purchase agreement addendum with the Defiance City Schools District, and suspending certain rules of conduct and procedure for public meeting access due to coronavirus concerns.

A resolution supporting a source water protection plan also is scheduled for a first reading.

