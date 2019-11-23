• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider six items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing renewal of a contract with Defiance County for reimbursement of expenses incurred for indigent defense, designating Maumee Valley Planning Organization as agent to administer a FEMA grant, permitting the purchase of the former school property at 629 Arabella St., adding a "tree care maintenance" section to the city's codified ordinances and ratifying a contract for sludge hauling.

Also set for a first reading is a resolution declaring services to be provided for 104.335 acres of land proposed for annexation in section 7 of Richland Township.

